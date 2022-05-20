I think the key to children’s gifts is something unique and personalised, explains Liane Catlin, owner of Bongo Bambino.

“Nearly all of my work will use the child’s name — on the majority of the T-shirts, I also use words that the customer supplies, which they believe sum up the child or what they like.”

Liane has created over 200 products so far using her own designs, including butterfly and number T-shirts, as well as rainbow handbags.