These brilliant personalised rainbow gifts for kids were designed and created by Bongo Bambino in London
I think the key to children’s gifts is something unique and personalised, explains Liane Catlin, owner of Bongo Bambino.
“Nearly all of my work will use the child’s name — on the majority of the T-shirts, I also use words that the customer supplies, which they believe sum up the child or what they like.”
Liane has created over 200 products so far using her own designs, including butterfly and number T-shirts, as well as rainbow handbags.
“Rainbows have always appealed to children, but over the last couple of years they’ve become even more synonymous with hope and joy,” adds Liane.
“I absolutely love using rainbows within my work, be it through metallic rainbow vinyl from GM Crafts or a simple rainbow design I’ve created.
“I also make the bags from scratch, predominantly using cotton canvas, and have just started working with upcycled denim too.”
Liane decorates cotton T-shirts from Kids Wholesale Clothing, as well as sublimation mugs from Signzworld and Dye Sublimation Supplies, using a Cricut Explore cutter, Stahls heat press, Adkins mug press and a Brother sewing machine.