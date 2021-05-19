“Our most popular items are gifts for dog lovers and plant lovers, but since the pandemic, we’ve had an increased demand in customers asking for personalised nurse gifts,” said Gemma Gonzalez, owner of Syd & Co.

To create the custom NHS tote bags, Syd & Co offers a personalisation sheet from which customers can build their own design to look like the nurse, doctor or midwife they know, with all the designs hand-drawn by Gemma.

“The outfit colours are all NHS colours, and the customer can pick related accessories too, such as a lanyard or stethoscope,” she explained.

“We find our customers really enjoy the process, and we get a lot of feedback saying how much the design looks like the person it’s for.”

Gemma prints all her orders individually using an Oki white toner printer, which was supplied by TheMagicTouch along with the printer paper and printing inks.

She decorates tote bags supplied by Ecoduka.

“We feel like we’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg with these NHS gifts,” added Gemma.

“And we are just in the process of launching a personalised nurse mug, travel mug and makeup bag”.

www.sydandco.uk

