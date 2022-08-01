Whether they’re off to the gym, relaxing after a workout, or require stylish garments for a modern work uniform, there’s plenty of top-performing athleisure and performancewear options for your customers. We review some of the latest styles
Stylish and practical, the Jersey Athleisure Trucker from Beechfield has a mid-profile, six-panel design. The unisex cap comes with a pre-curved peak, mesh rear panels, stitched ventilation eyelets and a snapback size-adjuster.
The Ladies’/Men’s Active Tanktop from James & Nicholson is breathable, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. It’s made from a single jersey fabric with a fine border on the neckline and armholes.
BagBase’s Athleisure Sports Backpack is made from a water-resistant polyester fabric with an easy access, asymmetric opening for decoration. The ergonomic design features adjustable straps and a breathable, padded, mesh back panel.
From Work-Guard by Result, the Elevator Jacket combines soft stretch with quilted insulation for natural movement and warmth. The breathable jacket has a brushed inner with a bound hem and cuffs, plus interchangeable coloured zip pulls.
