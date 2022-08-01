Whether they’re off to the gym, relaxing after a workout, or require stylish garments for a modern work uniform, there’s plenty of top-performing athleisure and performancewear options for your customers. We review some of the latest styles

Stylish and practical, the Jersey Athleisure Trucker from Beechfield has a mid-profile, six-panel design. The unisex cap comes with a pre-curved peak, mesh rear panels, stitched ventilation eyelets and a snapback size-adjuster.

The new Expert Active Hooded Softshell Jacket from Craghoppers combines a recycled polyester, elastane softshell with a honeycomb microfleece back, and is made with an AquaDry membrane and EcoShield DWR finish.

The Ladies’/Men’s Active Tanktop from James & Nicholson is breathable, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. It’s made from a single jersey fabric with a fine border on the neckline and armholes.

From Just Cool by AWDis, the Cool Urban Marl T is available in three stylish marl colours. Made from a 150gsm, 100% polyester fabric, the lightweight tee comes in a relaxed fit.

BagBase’s Athleisure Sports Backpack is made from a water-resistant polyester fabric with an easy access, asymmetric opening for decoration. The ergonomic design features adjustable straps and a breathable, padded, mesh back panel.

New from Finden & Hales, the Adults’ 1/4 Zip Tracksuit Top and Kids’ 1/4 Zip Tracksuit Top are made from a 100% polyester interlock fabric. Both styles feature contrast colours on the upper chest, funnel neck and under the arms.

From Work-Guard by Result, the Elevator Jacket combines soft stretch with quilted insulation for natural movement and warmth. The breathable jacket has a brushed inner with a bound hem and cuffs, plus interchangeable coloured zip pulls.

New from Tombo, the Core Pocket Shorts are made from a high-stretch, heavyweight interlock fabric with a deep high-waisted waistband, plus a pocket in the side seam. The coordinating Core Pocket Leggings are also available.

