Staff at garment supplier PenCarrie have raised thousands of pounds for the British Red Cross after organising an It’s a Knockout event.

More than 60 of its employees took part in the quirky knockabout tournament – inspired by the iconic TV series – featuring huge tubes, chariots, a castle wall, wonder wheels and “the mangle”.

Along with a bake sale, a raffle, food sales and an entry fee for each team taking part, a total of £1,607 was raised at the event, with PenCarrie matching the total to make £2,614 raised for the British Red Cross.