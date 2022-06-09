Staff at garment supplier PenCarrie have raised thousands of pounds for the British Red Cross after organising an It’s a Knockout event.
More than 60 of its employees took part in the quirky knockabout tournament – inspired by the iconic TV series – featuring huge tubes, chariots, a castle wall, wonder wheels and “the mangle”.
Along with a bake sale, a raffle, food sales and an entry fee for each team taking part, a total of £1,607 was raised at the event, with PenCarrie matching the total to make £2,614 raised for the British Red Cross.
The charity was chosen in a vote by PenCarrie’s workforce, organised by the Staff Forum, because they wanted to help people affected by the war in Ukraine. The British Red Cross is one of the main organisations providing critical care to refugees and the millions displaced within Ukraine.
The It’s a Knockout event was just one of a series of events being held throughout the year by PenCarrie and its staff to support the charity.
It was held at the ground of Willand Rovers Football Club in Willand near Exeter in Devon – down the road from PenCarrie’s headquarters. It was provided by Somerset-based ACF Teambuilding & Events.