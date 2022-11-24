Wholesale clothing supplier PenCarrie is helping the community rather than pushing discount sales for Black Friday this year.

For any orders placed tomorrow (25 November), the Devon-based company will donate £1 per order to local charity, Exeter Foodbank, which helps people affected by the economic downturn and rising cost of living.

Announcing the Black Friday initiative, PenCarrie stated: “Instead of the many discounts that you usually see during Black Friday, we want to make a difference to those that need it most. We’ll be donating £1 per order placed on Black Friday to an amazing charity that’s close to our hearts.”

The fund-raising promotion will apply to any orders placed between 00:01 and 23:59 on Friday, up to 2,000 orders.

Exeter foodbank was started in 2008 to help local people, many of whom had been affected by the financial crisis and subsequent downturn in the economy.

Seeded by the Trussell Trust, the foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the local area.

Since opening, Exeter Foodbank has grown to provide three client sessions a week at the Foodbank Centre and has over 100 volunteers involved in every aspect of running the foodbank.

www.pencarrie.com

exeter.foodbank.org.uk