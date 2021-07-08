PenCarrie has revealed its new website aimed at making it quicker and easier for customers to find and order products and create marketing materials.

Featuring industry-leading digital tools, it is designed to create a seamless user journey for placing orders, comparing products, downloading material and managing accounts across all devices.

A powerful new search function makes it quicker to find products, offering a filter for searching by criteria such as size, colour and fit.

It allows users to compare key product features and pricing side by side on the same page so they can make quick and informed decisions.

The site also offers inspiration for similar product suggestions to help customers find new products to add to their offering.

It is also easy for users to share products with their own customers via email, adding their company logo for an extra professional touch.

Simplified ordering means that orders can be built in new ways, either by multiline or by grid, and customers can keep on top of current, past and back orders with the new order centre.

Paying has become even easier, with payment by card (without needing to save the card details first) or on account.

The new marketing centre offers support such as the new Marketing Studio tool where customers can build brochures, flyers and social media posts from pre-designed templates, or create them from scratch.

Within the Marketing Centre, users can also access brand lifestyle photography, download on-trend season emails to share with their customers and order showroom display solutions and point-of-sale material.

The new website has been designed to work across computers, tablets and mobile phones.

phoenix.pencarrie.com

pencarrie.com