Wholesale clothing supplier PenCarrie has launched a new online Marketing Studio tool for garment distributors and decorators.

It allows customers to quickly and easily build their own unique brochures of up to 20 pages, create original flyers for quick-order enquiries and put together eye-catching social media posts showing featured products.

It offers pre-built templates or the option to design your own, with no experience necessary. Just choose your template or pre-set canvas size, drag and drop product images or upload your own, and add text and colour as you go.

The new Marketing Studio tool provides opportunities for garment companies to grow business and attract new customers such as creating seasonal designs, promoting their brand and favourite products, and showcasing their work and designs.

Anyone with a PenCarrie account can find out more and watch a demo video at pencarrie.com.