Promotional clothing distributor PenCarrie has launched its new unbranded online catalogue.

The updated marketing tool, fullcollection.com, has an improved look and feel, and is designed to guide customers through the browsing experience whether on a laptop, tablet or phone.

“Your customers can now search on-the-go for products by colour, type or use, and use handy side filters. The new fullcollection.com also features new ways to browse with on-trend, seasonal and core collections,” explained PenCarrie.

“Not only is it a sleek new design, but product pages now include country of origin, CMYK and Pantone references, similar and related styles and a live stock feed so your customers can choose with confidence.”

www.pencarrie.com

www.fullcollection.com