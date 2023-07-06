PenCarrie has launched Full Collection Pro, a new B2C catalogue website.

Fully customisable, the Full Collection Pro features the range of products from the online catalogue Fullcollection.com, although users are able to showcase the products they want. There are also no limits to the number of sites that can be created.

It includes an advanced search feature and side filters, allowing customers to browse the products that decorators have chosen to display, along with a real-time stock feed and a quote basket.

“This easy-to-share catalogue-website can be embedded, used as a link from your current site or used independently, so it’s perfect for everyone,” commented the distributor.

www.pencarrie.com