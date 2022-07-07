A new range of brandable bags has been introduced exclusively through UK distributor PenCarrie, under the name of Brand Lab.

Aimed at printers, decorators and re-sellers, the collection features seven styles available in a range of trending colours, focusing on style and versatility.

With high production quality for everyday use, they range from long- and short-handled cotton shoppers, including organic versions, through to classic jute bags and a unique colour-tipped jute shopper.

PenCarrie described Brand Lab as “inspired by design and born from a breadth of experience… created by a group of passionate product design enthusiasts, all with a keen eye for style and a flair for functionality.

“Simple ideas mixed with thoughtful design, Brand Lab’s elevated essentials are created for you to set the style and lead the way.”

www.pencarrie.com

www.brandlabstyles.com