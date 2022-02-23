Wholesale clothing supplier PenCarrie is celebrating its five-millionth order since the company began trading over 30 years ago.

The order was placed by Essential Embroidery Design, based in Dunstable in Bedfordshire and also home to Essential Workwear, which is a long-standing customer of PenCarrie.

To celebrate this milestone, PenCarrie’s regional sales manager for the north, Karen Sutton, and its business development manager, Melvin Gauld, delivered a gift to Essential.

Pictured with Melvin and Karen are George Georgiou, owner and managing director of Essential, and Dorian Tranter, sales and marketing director of Essential.

Mike Symons, director of sales, marketing and customer service at PenCarrie, said: “We’d like to thank all of our fantastic customers for the support over the past 30 years, allowing us to fulfil such an amazing number of orders.”

www.pencarrie.com

www.eed-uk.com