The family-owned UK garment distributor PenCarrie has acquired The Outdoors Company.

Founded in 2007 by Mark Dix and Paul Morley-Smith, the Cheshire-based corporate specialist in premium outdoor and lifestyle brands is known for partnering with well-known brands such as The North Face, Columbia, Rab, Patagonia and Helly Hansen.

“The inclusion of comprehensive embroidery and printing services within the offering gives The Outdoors Company a unique position in the market and enables a complete, high-quality branding solution for more than 700 customers it supplies across the UK and Europe,” PenCarrie said.

The Outdoors Company will continue to trade under its own name and be led by Mark and Paul and the current team from its Cheshire base. Customers and brand partners will see no change to their contacts or the service that The Outdoors Company provides.

“The Outdoors Company is a fantastic business with an impressive track record, a strong portfolio of brands, and an excellent reputation in the market,” said Mark Campbell, CEO of PenCarrie. “Mark and Paul have built a great team and a business that has consistently delivered for its customers and brand partners. We are delighted to welcome The Outdoors Company into the PenCarrie Group and look forward to working closely with the team to build on the strong foundations that have been established. Together, we see significant opportunities for growth and are excited about what we can achieve in the years ahead.”

Nicci Gratwicke, chair and owner of PenCarrie, commented: “PenCarrie has always been a family business at heart, and we look for the same in the people we partner with. Welcoming The Outdoors Company is about building for the long term, with a team who share our values and care about their customers. We believe strongly in running a business with purpose, where success is measured not just by performance, but by the positive impact we have on our people, customers and communities. Mark and Paul have built something special at The Outdoors Company, and we’re proud to welcome them and their team to the wider PenCarrie group.”

Paul of The Outdoors Company said he was “incredibly excited” that The Outdoors Company has joined the PenCarrie family.” This partnership brings a wealth of support, knowledge and expertise, backed by PenCarrie’s outstanding industry experience, which I’m confident will help accelerate our growth across both the UK and Europe. This opens up an exciting new chapter for The Outdoors Company as we take our brands across UK and Europe. We clearly share the same values and approach to business, and I am excited about what we can achieve together and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Co-founder Mark added: “We have come a long way over the last 20 years and it has given me great pleasure and satisfaction to see The Outdoors Company grow from a simple idea between myself and Paul to what it is today.

“I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved throughout that journey. At the same time, I feel we could not pass up the opportunity to begin this exciting new chapter as part of the PenCarrie family! Bringing together the strengths of both businesses represents an important milestone and a significant step forward for our industry, our customers and our brand partners.

“I am looking forward to being part of this next big chapter of our growth and working closely with the PenCarrie team!”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Discover The Outdoors Company’s range here.