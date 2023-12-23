Pantone has revealed its colour of the year for 2024 is Peach Fuzz.

The global colour authority, which is also marking the 25th anniversary of selecting its colour of the year, said Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a “compassionate and nurturing soft peach shade conveying a heartfelt kindness”.

It added: “At a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy and compassion grows ever stronger as does our imaginings of a more peaceful future.”

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at the Pantone Color Institute, explained: “A cosy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, and heal and to flourish from whether spending time with others or taking the time to enjoy a moment by ourselves.

“Drawing comfort from Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing. An idea as much as a feeling, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz awakens our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and cocooned warmth.”

25th anniversary

The introduction of Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz also marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year programme. First introduced by the Pantone Color Institute in 1999 with Pantone 15-4020 Cerulean Blue taking the title, the Pantone Color of the Year is said to capture the “global zeitgeist”.

“With this year’s Pantone Color of the Year 2024, we see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important – that being the comfort of being close to those we love. The colour is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cosy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul,” commented Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

“In the spirit of Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we reflect back on the last 25 years of the Pantone Color of the Year programme, grateful to provide an avenue where designers and colour enthusiasts all over the world can engage in a conversation about colour, be inspired by colour and showcase their creativity within their communities. We look forward to continuing this for many more years to come.”

