Clothing industry association, the PCIAW, is to run a free webinar to highlight the benefits of digital technology in the production of uniforms and other workwear.

The online seminar on 28 June is in collaboration with clothing design software specialist Optitex, with a focus on how workwear suppliers can future-proof growth by digitalising the production chain to become “truly sustainable”.

The webinar will be hosted by Optitex’s Europe, Middle East and Africa manager, James McDermott. Speakers will also include customer success expert and clothing designer Tamar Kikoria.

She will explore ways that Optitex’s product development solution can help with reducing returns and waste through tools ranging from cross-size simulation and advanced fit analysis tools to product lifestyle management (PLM) integration and costing.

The PCIAW and Optitex will also take a look at Optitex’s capabilities for military and outdoor clothing, where complex patterns and costly materials are involved.

Optitex is a global provider of integrated end-to-end 2D-3D CAD/CAM software solutions for clothing and furniture. It offers a range of fit analysis tools, including contactless digital body measuring solutions in partnership with Sizer Technologies.

