The Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW) has announced the launch of its new-look contemporary website for members and non-members.

The upgraded website is easily navigable, offering the latest industry-related content to enable all visitors to quickly and easily access up-to-date news and trends relevant to both the UK and global personal protective equipment market, explained the PCIAW.

“The website’s back office has been upgraded to the latest ultra-high-speed functionality and navigation. Its format is fully compatible with all internet-enabled devices, such as tablets and smart phones, plus the redesigned easily identifiable content categories, graphic layout and page navigation enables clearer transparency of content to enrich the end user’s experience.”

Yvette Ashby, CEO of PCIAW, commented: “As the key industry association for all of the professional clothing sector, we have risen to the multiple challenges presented during Covid-19.

“In collaboration with UKFT, PCIAW lobbies the British government to bring awareness and insider knowledge of industry challenges and opportunities during normal times, but also throughout the pandemic for the benefit of all parties.

“We place high importance on our offering and the benefits we provide to our members and non-members operating within this global market.

“As a non-profit membership organisation, we have carefully invested funds into this new website upgrade for the benefit of all end users.”

www.pciaw.org