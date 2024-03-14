Patagonia has teamed up with Eastman to recycle textile waste.

The outdoor apparel company gave 3,600kg of its pre- and post-consumer clothing waste to Eastman, global specialty materials company, to process through its molecular recycling technology.

Patagonia’s waste textiles are broken down into ‘molecular building blocks’, which Eastman then uses to make new fibres.

“We know apparel waste is a major problem, and consumers increasingly want better, more sustainable solutions when their most loved clothing reaches the end of its life,” said Natalie Banakis, materials innovation engineer for Patagonia.

“Our collaborations show the world what’s possible when it comes to sustainability,” said Carolina Sister Cohn, global marketing lead for Eastman textiles.

“We have the technology to make the textiles industry circular, and we know it requires collaboration with innovative brands to make circular fashion possible. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to more collaborations throughout 2024.”

www.eastman.com

www.patagonia.com