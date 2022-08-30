Less than a third of parents said they would buy school uniform from specialist providers this year, with the rest turning to supermarkets, according to a new survey.

The research by consumer insights provider Toluna revealed that only 30% of parents expected to buy schoolwear from a specialist uniform retailer for the new academic year.

The survey of 500 parents and guardians revealed that 39% were going to buy uniforms from Asda, 29% from Tesco and 24% from Marks & Spencer.

The research also found that 51% said that they were expecting to spend more on school uniform this year compared to 2021 because of rising prices.

It revealed that 27% of parents planned to spend between £26 and £50 more per child than last year, 24% said they expected to spend between £51 and £100 more per child, and 13% said they were likely to spend between £101 and £249 more per child.

To save money on back-to-school shopping, 51% of parents said they would re-use uniform and other school items from last year, 26% said they would switch to lower-priced brands, and 22% said they would switch to cheaper retailers.

Laurence Vogel, enterprise account director for consumer packaged goods and retail at Toluna, said: “It’s clear that the cost-of-living crisis is having a big impact on families as school uniforms and back-to-school items become more expensive.

“Parents are already opting for lower-priced brands and switching to cheaper retailers, demonstrating why it’s vital that brands and their retailers must meet consumers where they’re at by changing their product offering and messaging to be relevant for them.”

For back to school this year, Tesco is selling three-packs of long-sleeved white shirts for £11, two-packs of T-shirts for £4 and two-packs of trousers for £9.

