The Parently Group is moving to a new three-acre site in Bredbury, Stockport in spring 2024.

The childrenswear manufacturer is making the move after 40 years in Manchester city centre, explained CEO Kathryn Shuttleworth.

“Our current site, close to the city centre, is subject to plans for redevelopment and that, along with our site being split across four buildings, limiting our capacity to grow, means that it is time to move. We worked with partners in commercial property to find a suitable site and when the facility in Bredbury became available we took the decision to relocate.

“We expect the move to be transformational for the business, offering us the opportunity to centralise our teams into one cohesive office space along with warehouse efficiencies and significantly increased storage capacity.”

Work has already started at the newly named Parently Park to transform the 60,000 sq ft warehouse space and offices.

Managing director Mark Woolgar, who is leading the project of consolidating business operations to drive efficiency across the new site, explained: “Parently Park is going to bring a step-change in our operation and service offering. The exceptional height of the building means that our warehouse storage capacity will increase by 50% whilst providing more space to expand our garment decoration abilities. The racking system we have designed will include mechanised aspects, automatically moving garments between levels.

“We are focused on reducing the time between a customer placing an order and that order being ready for dispatch allowing even later cut offs for next day delivery. All our customers can expect to see us offering market-leading turnaround times on garment decoration as the operation ramps up and we settle into our new home.

“Our increased capacity means we will continue to go even further in being the supplier that has the stock-holding for when customers require the product.”

The conference facilities and meeting rooms in the new space will allow the company to run events.

“We’re looking to be a hub for industry gatherings, revisiting some of our popular retailer events such as the Tender Academy and Google Digital Garage,” said Kathryn.

“We’re planning to host a series of events and are really looking forward to hosting an open day at Parently Park to celebrate our new home. It’s important to us to connect with customers and businesses and we can’t wait to embed ourselves in the local community.”

