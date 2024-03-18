The Parently Group has started the relocation to its new headquarters in Bredbury.

The office staff at the childrenswear manufacturer, which has been based in Manchester city centre for the past 40 years, have already moved to the new 60,000sq ft facility on a three-acre site in Bredbury, Stockport.

Located on the first floor of the new premises is the Parently Campus, a standalone event and conference facility that will be marketed to local businesses wanting to hire event or meeting spaces.

In March, The Circular Textiles Foundation (CTF) led a Quantifying Circularity workshop in the Parently Campus with the University of the Arts London and WRAP Textiles 2030 to delve into the technicalities of designing for recyclability as well as the practical and tangible outcomes of this approach.

It was attended by brands such as David Luke (part of the Parently Group), The Fraser Group, Pentland, Thrift+ and Alpkit, HD Textiles and We The Trendsetters.

Parently CEO Kathryn Shuttleworth and product manager Ryan Cooke presented a case study on David Luke’s circular blazer.

“The Circular Textiles Foundation’s Quantifying Circularity workshop was a brilliant first event in our new space, giving us a huge incentive to complete all those settling in jobs to make us visitor-ready.

“It was great to meet our new neighbours at our ‘business-warming’ and we’re looking forward to hosting our retail customers after the busy back to school season,” commented Kathryn.

