Secabo has expanded its UK market reach by partnering with Papergraphics to supply its heat presses to Papergraphics’ 2,000+ UK customer base of print service providers (PSPs).

Papergraphics is working closely with Secabo and Italian heat transfer vinyl (HTV) manufacturer B-Flex to develop a new service and supply garment decoration materials and equipment. With nearly 40 years of experience in the large format marketplace, Papergraphics focuses on finding opportunities for its customers to grow and diversify their businesses, and the company states that “Heat transfer vinyl for garment personalisation is a perfect fit!”

Alistair Travis, business development manager at Papergraphics, says: “B-Flex heat transfer vinyl combined with Secabo’s superbly engineered machinery is an ideal match. HTV dovetails perfectly with other digital print and large-format graphic applications. Many PSPs already offer this service to some extent. With Papergraphics’ sales and technical support, we will help make garment personalisation an easy win for our customers!”

From Lite to Smart, Secabo heat presses are modular and designed to expand to accommodate your business needs intelligently. The most popular heat presses in the Secabo range are its TC Lite and TC Smart Series modular presses. They also come with an intelligent range of accessories for enhanced and expanded productivity.