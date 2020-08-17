The restarting of the Premier League in June was welcome news for many football fans, but especially for those who follow Liverpool FC – the club was on track before the lockdown to win the league and were crowned champions on 25 June 2020. It is the first time the club has topped the Premier League, and 30 years since it had last won a league title. It’s little wonder, then, that a few T-shirts have been created to celebrate this momentous occasion!

One great example is from For The Shirt, which features a cartoon of Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp on either a black or white Anthem tee. Not only is it a great design, but 10% of each sale is donated to Paper Cup Project, a Liverpool charity that supports local rough sleepers and homeless people.

For The Shirt director Adam Boaks comments: “The Paper Cup Project is a really amazing and relatively new charity in Liverpool doing great things. We were really wanting to give something back and this was a great idea to mix both the passion for Liverpool FC and helping the city into one.”

The design, along with the others sold by For The Shirt, is the work of local artist Dan Cally. “We had seen these on Instagram and bought one in a frame before deciding they would be really cool on a T-shirt,” explains Adam. “Dan was happy to sell us three of his designs exclusively.”

They had 200 T-shirts printed (100 white and 100 black) through buying house TMS Manufacturing, which used a print shop in Great Yarmouth. The slim-fit, lightweight tees were digitally printed using a Kornit Storm Hexa.

The reaction to the T-shirts so far has been really good, confirms Adam, and the company is looking to add three more designs in the coming months.

www.fortheshirt.co.uk

www.instagram.com/dcallydesign