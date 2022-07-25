This intricate logo was embroidered by The Print Box in Wolverhampton onto T-shirts, hoodies and caps for Papa Bear Gaming
The logo was designed by the customer, a graphic designer who also streams video game content/gameplay videos, explained Sean Pearce, owner of The Print Box.
“He wanted a logo that would represent him as a father, as well as a gamer — it has 23, 294 stitches, contains five colours and takes around 25 minutes to stitch out.
“It had a great reaction on social media, reaching over 2,800 people and had 52 likes!”
The Print Box embroidered the logo onto seven items in total, including SG’s Men’s Perfect Print Tagless Tee (SGTEE) and Russell Europe’s Authentic Hooded Sweatshirt (265M), plus Beechfield’s Athleisure 6 Panel Cap (B20) and Ultimate 5 Panel Cap (B15).
The company decorated the garments using its Tajima multi-head embroidery machine, supplied by AJS, plus embroidery threads from Madeira UK.