The Pantone Color Institute has announced its on-trend colour of the year for 2023: a shade of magenta that represents “optimistic celebration”.

With the official name of Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta, it is described as being descended from the red family and presenting “a balance between warm and cool”.

It is inspired by the red of cochineal, which is “one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known”.

Leatrice Eiseman, the Pantone Color Institute’s executive director, added: “Rooted in the primordial, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, it galvanises our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

The Pantone Color Institute, the consultancy arm of colour specialist Pantone, set out ideas for how Viva Magenta could be used in clothing, saying it paired well with pale greys, blues, pastels and other shades of pink.

It added that the colour “vibrates with vim and vigour”, representing “optimistic celebration, experimentation and unrestrained self-expression”.

