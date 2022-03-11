Colour specialist Pantone is giving away free NFTs that create a sense of motion through still imagery, inspired by its colour of 2022, Very Peri.

It has teamed up with Paris-based multidisciplinary artist Polygon1993 to provide a series of digital image files, dubbed non-fungible tokens (NFTs), that are available now until 14 March 2022.

The giveaway is being run through the Objkt marketplace on eco-friendly blockchain platform Tezos which has attracted creatives around the world and organisations such as clothing brand Gap.

The first five NFTs were launched on 9 March, with an additional four available between March 11 and 14 exclusively at the “Pantone Very Peri” room inside the Tezos experience at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, which celebrates the convergence of the technology, film and music industries.

Polygon1993 collaborated with Pantone to create this collection of digital “glitch art” using a combination of techniques that incorporate analogue cameras and merge it with current digital tools – creating a sense of motion while working with still imagery in a process called circuit bending.

This year’s Pantone colour of the year, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri, is a newly created colour combining a dynamic blue with vivid red undertones.

Fashion designers are turning to NFTs as a way of taking clothing into the “metaverse”, where real-world garments cross over into the digital world as unique creations that can be traded via blockchain.

Last week, digital printer specialist Kornit highlighted how the metaverse could open up future opportunities for garment decorators.

tezos.com

www.pantone.com