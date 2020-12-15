“A marriage of strength and optimism, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating do not have to be used in equal proportions, either colour can take precedence whether for apparel, beauty, home furnishings, product design or packaging.”

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, commented: “The selection of two independent colours highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one colour or one person, it’s about more than one.

“The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude. Practical and rock solid, but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a colour combination that gives us resilience and hope.

“We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.”

Vice president of the Pantone Colour Institute, Laurie Pressman, added: “The Pantone Colour of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer.

“As society continues to recognise colour as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolise thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of colour to engage and connect.”

www.pantone.com