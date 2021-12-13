Pantone, the global authority on colour in design, has declared Very Peri – a new shade of blue – to be the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2022.

It describes the colour, Pantone 17-3938, as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone” and “blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red”.

The annual Pantone Colour of the Year is selected by the Pantone Color Institute to reflect the mood of the times. For 2021, it was Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating, while Very Peri’s inspiration came from the transition from “an intense period of isolation” towards “a dynamic virtual world”.

The colour for 2022 is also said to reflect trends in gaming, the expanding popularity of the “metaverse” and a rising artistic community in the digital space.

For apparel, Very Peri is described by Pantone as being “a warm and friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and joyful attitude [that] emboldens uninhibited expression and experimentation.

“Displaying a dynamic presence, Very Peri is an enthusiastic blue hue whose whimsicality lends itself to unpredictable colour harmonies and spontaneous colour statements.

“Futuristic in feeling, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri takes on distinct appearances through application to different materials, finishes and textures, from shimmery metallics, lustrous sheens and high-tech materials to handcrafted looks and natural fibres.”

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said: “As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue colour family.

“Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, added: “The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer.

“Creating a new colour for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational colour programme reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place.

“As society continues to recognise colour as a critical form of communication and as a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet-infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lie before us.”

www.pantone.com