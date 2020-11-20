Google has announced that page experience signals in Google Search ranking will roll out in May 2021.

Page experience signals measure how users perceive the experience of interacting with a web page, and the new signals will combine Core Web Vitals with Google’s existing search signals, including mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS-security and intrusive interstitial guidelines.

The change for non-accelerated mobile page (AMP) content to become eligible to appear in the mobile Top Stories feature in Google Search will also roll out in May 2021 — any page that meets the Google News content policies will be eligible, and Google will prioritise pages with ‘great page experience’, whether implemented using AMP or any other web technology, as it ranks the results.

Google also plans to test a visual indicator that identifies pages in search results that have met all of the page experience criteria. If the testing is successful, this will also launch in May 2021, with more information on this to be released in the coming months.

“The goal with these updates is to highlight the best experiences and ensure that users can find the information they’re looking for,” explained Google.

“Our work is ongoing, which is why we plan to incorporate more page experience signals going forward and update them on a yearly basis. We hope that the tools and resources we’ve provided make it easier for you to create great websites, and thereby build a web ecosystem that users love.”

www.google.co.uk