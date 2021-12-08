Check out what automated folding and bagging technology has to offer your business – both in terms of your image and your bottom line
Presentation is key for textile and garment decorators operating in today’s markets, especially for those servicing the retail sector. This is where automated folding and bagging comes in.
Automating the folding (and bagging, tagging and barcoding) process means that every fold is pretty much the same, and bagged items look identical. The result: consistent, professionally presented products, with no fall off in accuracy or quality from the start of a shift to the end – automatic folding and bagging lines don’t get tired or start watching the clock!
What’s more, the high standard of folding is achieved at speed – today’s equipment can fold and bag at rates from hundreds of shirts per hour up to many thousands per hour – fast enough to keep up with the fastest print lines.
Yet, accurate, consistent, high-speed folding and bagging is only half the story – automating what has to date been a labour-intensive process promises also to cut labour costs and boost profits.
Today, there is an automated solution for every garment and textile decoration shop, however big or small. Here are four different machines that will help move your business up a gear…
Friedheim International: Texfinity Folder With Sharp Bagging Solution
Using the Texfinity Folder with the Sharp bagging solution, garments can be folded straight after printing or embroidery, reports Friedheim International.
“The Texfinity folder produces an accurate and consistent fold of T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and more.
“From the automatic folding station, garments are easily dropped into pre-opened, branded bags, which are then sealed and printed with the necessary delivery information,” says the company.
“This creates a goods-out process devoid of bottlenecks and waste, while using the minimum amount of resources and packaging material to get the product delivered as soon as possible after the order is placed.
“A number of conveyor options can then carry the product to packing stations where Sharp offers a range of bagging solutions from the smaller, desktop size SX bagging machine to the larger, more productive Max 20.”
Amaya: Chiossi e Cavazzuti Speedy T
The Speedy T folding and semi-automatic packaging machine from Chiossi e Cavazzuti enables fast and uniform folding of T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies and more.
“The machine’s interchangeable blades are easy to adjust, and will adapt the fold to the required size to suit all garment shapes and sizes,” reports Amaya.
The Speedy T operates in two ways.
A stacking mode, where each folded garment is placed on the automatically descending stacker with a photocell that indicates to the user when the stack is at its maximum load and stops the machine; and a packaging mode, where at the end of each work cycle the garment remains on the last blade, which is then lifted up and can be packed into a bag.
With its electronic control device, users can operate the machine in five languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian and German. Other features include a reset function, self-diagnosis of anomalies and faults, and 10 folding programs that can be customised.
Adelco: Thermotron Folding, Labelling and Bagging Solutions
Thermotron solutions increase the production capacity, consistency and quality of folding, labelling and bagging garments, while reducing labour costs, says exclusive UK distributor Adelco.
“These modular machines will not only allow you to fulfil, but also increase your production output; the line can fold and bag up to 5,500 garments in an eight-hour shift.”
In addition to automatic folding, labelling and bagging, the Thermotron range also includes sealing, barcoding and stacking modules.
“Thermotron are unique in using folding plates to create a tight, neat fold,” notes Adelco, adding that the machine is able to fold “the widest selection of garments”, including hoodies, polo shirts, T-shirts, jeans and polyester sportswear.
“Pre-sets can also be stored for frequent changeovers/batches, while folds are fully adjustable, providing the perfect fit for your garments and bags,” adds the company.
Screen Print World: T-Fold Desktop Folder
Described as ‘the world’s first all-electric benchtop garment folder’, and aimed at any DTG, screen print, embroidery, transfer or sublimation business that’s looking to be more efficient, the new T-Fold Desktop Folder “offers fast and effective T-shirt folding, as well as saving valuable space in your printshop”, reports UK distributor Screen Print World.
Measuring 110 x 72cm, the machine can fold a T-shirt in four to five seconds and comes with an arm that lifts the shirt into place for easy bagging.
In addition, the T-Fold features an in-built air blower on the side of the unit, which allows users to fill the bag with air before bagging the garment, meaning that a T-shirt can be both folded and bagged in around 10 seconds. This allows for the folding and bagging of between 360 and 500 shirts per hour.
Also worth noting is that the T-Fold’s all-electric design means no air (and no compressor) is required to operate the unit. The T-Fold can handle shirts in sizes S-3XL and long-sleeve as well as short-sleeve styles, including hoodies.