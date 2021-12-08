Presentation is key for textile and garment decorators operating in today’s markets, especially for those servicing the retail sector. This is where automated folding and bagging comes in.

Automating the folding (and bagging, tagging and barcoding) process means that every fold is pretty much the same, and bagged items look identical. The result: consistent, professionally presented products, with no fall off in accuracy or quality from the start of a shift to the end – automatic folding and bagging lines don’t get tired or start watching the clock!

What’s more, the high standard of folding is achieved at speed – today’s equipment can fold and bag at rates from hundreds of shirts per hour up to many thousands per hour – fast enough to keep up with the fastest print lines.

Yet, accurate, consistent, high-speed folding and bagging is only half the story – automating what has to date been a labour-intensive process promises also to cut labour costs and boost profits.

Today, there is an automated solution for every garment and textile decoration shop, however big or small. Here are four different machines that will help move your business up a gear…