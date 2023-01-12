The artwork was designed and drawn by graphic designer Jake Warrilow, who runs both Outta This Town and Gold Step Design, explains Chris Maddox, co-owner of Print.

“The run was six T-shirts in total — they were printed using direct-to-film (DTF), which I outsource to a local provider who specifically prints for businesses.”

“People love designs that have a really iconic, timeless feel, and it’s great to be able to provide designers like Jake with a platform to take these T-shirts from the computer to real life!”

The design was printed onto Stanley/Stella’s Rocker T-Shirts (SX087), supplied by Ralawise, using Resolute’s R-Jet Pro DTF Midi printer and consumables (DTF film, powder glue and inks) from Kodak.

