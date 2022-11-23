The Outdoors Company has revealed plans for a new EU distribution hub as it today celebrates 15 years of supplying outdoor clothing and merchandise.

It is set to start operating a dedicated EU distribution hub in the Netherlands in 2023, allowing it to offer distributors an end-to-end service of garment supply with decoration and delivery direct to the end-user.

The new development comes after 15 years of growth for the Cheshire-based company which provides embroidery and print services as well as supplying premium branded outdoor wear.

The Outdoors Company was created on 23 November 2007 by directors Paul Morley-Smith and Mark Dix to supply high-end premium outdoor brands to the corporate business-to-business market.

It has become a one-stop corporate supplier for outdoor brands in the UK, including distribution in the corporate sector for The North Face, Berghaus, Patagonia, Montane, RAB and Columbia.

Looking ahead, Mark said: “We’ll always be seeking that ‘something different’ which our customers often ask for whilst always looking to expand our portfolio of brands and bringing on board new partners.

“We’re all about staying ahead of the curve and keeping up with what’s new and what’s recommended in the industry. Our close relationships with our brands mean they tell us about the latest technical garments to hit the market and we’ll continue to pass this on to our customers.”

Paul added: “We have a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to the range of products each brand offers which means we can advise on items which will best fulfil the brief.

“As well as supplying premium branded outdoor wear, we also provide embroidery and print services, which many of our customers tend to opt for simply because of the risk involved in personalising high-end technical garments. We have the expertise and experience to ensure these expensive garments are personalised to the highest standard.”

The Outdoors Company moved from Sandbach to a new 7,400 sqft unit in Greenfield Farm Industrial Estate in Congleton four years ago.

www.theoutdoorscompany.co.uk