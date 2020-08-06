Our Success Group has announced the launch of its Success Tracker Program, a tool to help business owners reach their 12-month goals.

Founded by Aaron Montgomery and Todd Downing, Our Success Group is an online platform that offers businesses training in areas such as marketing, growth and sales, with its new Success Tracker Program enabling business owners to enter their 12-month goal and one milestone they want to reach along the way.

Each participant receives a welcome package with a goal certificate and instructions, which are designed as a visual, daily reminder to keep them focused on their goals; when completed, businesses owners can reuse the Success Tracker with a new goal.

Participants can sign up for the Success Tracker Program now for US $20.

www.oursuccessgroup.com