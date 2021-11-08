Ørn International has launched the new EarthPro collection described as setting “a new standard in sustainable workwear”.

Now available in the UK, the high-quality garments are made from post-consumer recycled polyester, which comes from plastic waste.

All the EarthPro clothing has been certified to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) which is an international, voluntary, full product standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices and chemical restrictions.

The EarthPro collection includes jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts, fleeces, sweatshirts, shorts, trousers and softshell jackets. Items are in stock through Ørn Clothing based in Buckinghamshire.

Launching the new range, Ørn International described EarthPro as “the most sustainable garments we’ve ever produced”.

It added: “Demonstrating our commitment to be a truly responsible business, we have created EarthPro including post-consumer recycled polyester and developed within the guidelines of the Global Recycled Standard, or GRS. EarthPro sets a new standard in sustainable workwear.”

Ørn International was established in 2007 and is a family-run business dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective products for the corporate clothing, workwear and promotional clothing markets.

