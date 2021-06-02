Sustainable fabrics are the go-to canvas for eco-conscious decorators — explore our selection of the latest ready-to-brand, certified organic garments and accessories
The Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection says its Organics Range is perfect for any form of decoration. Made from 100% organic cotton, the collection includes the Organic T-Shirt, Organic Sleepsuit and Organic Bodysuit — the soft, single jersey garments are available in new-born sizes up to 24/36 months. In addition, each comes with a recycled card swing ticket and is supplied in a biodegradable bag.
The new Organic Cotton Mini Mesh Grocery Bag is the perfect companion for the eco-conscious shopper, says Westford Mill. “It’s light and compact, but with its 6kg capacity and dense string weave, it promises to be a trusty way to tote your groceries from A to B.” The stylish, Gots-certified bag is made from 100% organic cotton and available in seven earthy tones.
The Crop Top T from Mantis World is made using organic cotton sourced from Tanzania and is a part of the brand’s Made in Africa collection. Available in four colours, including a new soft pink shade, the on-trend tee comes in a fashion fit with rolled sleeves and a tear-away label.
Vanilla says the Men’s Organic Cotton Tee from its new Organic range is ideal for direct-to-garment printing. Made from 100% sustainable material, the stylish crew-neck tee comes with a self-fabric back neck and shoulder tape. The range also includes the Men’s Organic Sweatshirt and Men’s Organic Hoodie, plus the Kids Organic Cotton Tee and Kids Organic Hoodie.
The new Organic Zoodie has a beautifully soft, brushed inner and a smooth 100% organic cotton face for ultimate printability, says Just Hoods
by AWDis. Made from a 80% organic cotton/20% recycled polyester fabric blend, the zoodie features twin-needle stitching, plus a self-fabric covered main zip, double-fabric hood and kangaroo-pouch pockets. It’s available in six colours in sizes XS-2XL.
From Neutral, the Mens Fit T-Shirt is made from 100% Fairtrade organic cotton certified by Gots. The 155gsm, single jersey knit tee has tailored short sleeves, and is slightly fitted around the shoulders with a looser body. It also features a crew neck with a double-layered elastane rib and inside neck tape. Its companion style, the Ladies Fit T-Shirt, comes with a round neck and is slightly fitted at the waist.
