He’s the same guy who saved my business with Profit First. You can email me about how we implemented ‘profit first’ in our studio.

Take a look at this: APPLE – APPLE – APPLE – ORANGE – APPLE. You probably want to take a look at that orange again, right? It’s the same reason the police have changed their sirens and why NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and crypto currencies are going so well – they are different, so they are getting attention.

I don’t need to go around wearing a clown outfit to get noticed – the truth is, as there is so little competition in the industry on social media, all I have to do to get attention is speak to the camera. That’s it. Just communicate with the audience.

Mike talks about how the most boring industries have the biggest opportunity for being different and getting noticed. Fortunately for us, our industry is camera-shy so we can simply document our day and get attention. The day that enough people hear that message and start speaking to the camera is the day that I might then need to put the clown suit on to continue being heard!

When I started compiling my social media course I realised that I start from my templates every time and, even if the message changes, the voice and process is similar. These are the things I share with my marketing group to get them putting out consistent and simple-to-create content.

Once the infrastructure is there, then you can have fun with your delivery. Can’t think of anything novel right now? Watch other videos for inspiration. Ryan Moor, CEO and founder of Ryonet, has a great way of kicking off his videos that I’ve adapted for our company – now I start all my videos with, “Hey, it’s Chessie from Squeegee & Ink”. It might sound a bit cheesy, but it ensures everyone watching knows – and remembers – my name and what my business is called.

Start communicating, cut through the noise and get noticed by your ideal customers!