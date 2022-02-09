The latest innovations from garment printing specialist Xpres and imprintable clothing brands Kustom Kit and Vanilla will be showcased at the Xpres Open House event this month.

With Printwear & Promotion Live! postponed from February to April due to Covid-19, the three brands will come together under one roof in Castle Donington in Leicestershire from 19-22 February 2022.

The Open House will feature demonstrations of a broad range of equipment, with some special event offers available on the day. Industry-leading product specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide expert advice to help businesses thrive.

The event will also present the latest clothing from Xpres’s sister brands, Kustom Kit (corporate-, promotional- and sportswear) and Vanilla (retail-inspired fashion with print surfaces ideal for decoration).

Close to J24 of the M1, the Xpres Open House event will be held in the headquarters of the three brands’ parent group, Charterhouse Holdings, at Oakridge Park, Trent Lane, Castle Donington, Leicestershire DE74 2PY.

Register interest by calling Xpres on 01332 855085 or emailing [email protected].

www.xpres.co.uk

www.kustomkit.com

www.yourvanilla.com

