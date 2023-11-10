Donald Moore, chair of schoolwear manufacturer One+All, has been nominated as a pioneer by the Better Business Pioneers Campaign.

Developed and introduced by Avery & Brown, B Corp, The Better Business Network and Open Media UK, the campaign aims to celebrate the actions and initiatives individuals have taken to foster positive change.

According to the Better Business Pioneers Campaign’s website, One+All is “a schoolwear provider intent on making a difference to the garment sector”.

On Donald himself, the campaign stated: “Having worked at the company for over 22 years, he has led the business’s transformation from an underperforming family-owned company to a successful employee-owned enterprise, certified as one of the North of England’s highest scoring B Corps.

“Donald is a champion for value-led business culture, the Real Living Wage movement, as well as supply chain transparency and environmental responsibility. For Donald, sustainability is as much about people as it is about the environment, it’s about looking after all your stakeholders, from your employees to your supply chain workers.”

Reacting to his nomination, Donald commented: “Being recognised as a pioneer by the Better Business Pioneers Campaign acknowledges that businesses can do the right thing and also be highly successful. I hope to inspire more leaders to adopt better practices, sharing One+All’s sustainability actions that contributed to our growth, high customer satisfaction and business resilience.”

www.averyandbrown.com/bbp-directory

www.oneandall.co.uk