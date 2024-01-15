Schoolwear manufacturer One+All has announced that its “popular” Zipped Hoodie is now available in navy and royal shades from stock.

Part of the Woodbank range, the hoodie is available in sizes 2/3 years to small for next day delivery in the two colours. It also comes in six additional colours as a made-to-order garment.

The style has raglan sleeves as well as elasticated cuffs and hems. For extra durability, the neck, cuffs and hems are twin-needle stitched, the back neck seams are covered, and the cotton-rich 300gsm fabric is “soft and comfortable to wear”.

The hoodies can also be printed and embroidered in-house by One+All.

