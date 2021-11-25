Schoolwear supplier One+All has won an award from Planet Mark in recognition of its commitment to improving sustainability throughout its supply chain.

It picked up the accolade in the Supply Chain Engagement category at 2021 The Planet Mark Awards which celebrate organisations that are actively tackling the climate crisis while helping to build more sustainable communities.

Planet Mark is a sustainability certification that verifies and measures carbon and social data to reduce emissions and achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Stockport-based One+All, formerly Rowlinson Knitwear, has been Planet Mark certified since 2019 – one of a number of standards and certifications that also include being a B Corporation.

Chris Rowlinson, business improvement director at One+All, said: “At every step of our products’ journeys, we aim to do the right thing for people and the planet, which includes our overseas partner factories.

“To be named Planet Mark’s supply chain engagement champion is an amazing endorsement that recognises how much care we put into making our garments as sustainable as possible while upholding the welfare and rights of all factory workers.”

One+All was judged the winner of the Supply Chain Engagement Award by a panel of sustainability experts. They said they were impressed by the company’s extensive efforts to improve the conditions and opportunities for factory workers while supporting its suppliers in becoming more sustainable.

One+All is the first UK-based textiles business to extend carbon reduction certification to its overseas supply chain, with its tier-one supplier in Egypt becoming the first of its suppliers to achieve Planet Mark certification.

One+All is a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) and conducts an annual anonymous employee satisfaction survey at its tier-one suppliers, the results of which are published.

Its overseas initiatives include the gifting of water filters to Bangladeshi factory workers, sanitary products to alleviate period poverty, reproductive health education, funding a democratically elected workers’ committee, and a free confidential helpline for workers to raise any issues without fear of reprisal.

Rowlinson added: “Supply chain sustainability is a priority for all manufacturers that care about tackling the global challenges of our time. As a B Corporation, we are firmly committed to improving the conditions and lives of all workers in the supply chain while reducing our environmental impact. We hope we’re a beacon to other businesses who want to be more socially responsible.”

Pictured (left to right) are: Chris Rowlinson from One+All; Steven Wilde, environmental manager for the UK and Ireland at award sponsor Whirlpool Corporation; Amelie Trolle, head of engagement at Planet Mark; Andrew Griffiths, director of community and partnerships at Planet Mark; and Sarah Gillett, director of product development and research at Planet Mark.

