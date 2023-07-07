One+All won the Beyond The Living Wage award at last night’s Living Wage Champions Awards 2023.

The Stockport schoolwear supplier won the accolade at the event in Manchester for “going above and beyond the real Living Wage and offering the highest standards of employment”. The company says the award is a recognition of the time and effort it has put into creating a safe, fair and inclusive workplace that positively benefits its employees, society and the wider economy.

The company, an employee-owned certified B Corporation, is committed to eradicating in-work poverty and creating an inclusive, fair, and supportive environment that fosters success, both within its organisation and beyond.

It became an accredited Living Wage employer in 2018 and an accredited Living Hours employer in 2022. It provides a range of employee benefits, including crisis loans, non-contributory pension, cash healthcare plan and an annual profit share payment, and made additional tax-free payments to every colleague in 2022 to help with the cost of living crisis.

“There is no better time than now for organisations to step up and become a real Living Wage employer,” said colleague support director Nicola Ryan. “We’re living proof that happy colleagues lead to better results, so treating everyone fairly makes good business sense – and it’s the right thing to do.

“To be recognised for going beyond the living wage is an amazing endorsement of how we look after all our colleagues. We’re proud to be recognised as a role model for good employment practice, and hope we inspire more businesses to pay the real Living Wage.”

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, commented: “We are celebrating the outstanding leadership employers have shown in providing stability and security in their industries, communities, and wider society. They are leading the way in building a better and more equal world, and I warmly congratulate One+All on their well-deserved award.”

She added: “Given the challenges of the past three years, the record increase in Living Wage employers is truly remarkable. The Living Wage movement has never been stronger, and in the current cost of living crisis, it has never mattered more.”

The annual Living Wage Champion Awards celebrate individuals and organisations that have made an outstanding contribution to the Living Wage movement.

www.oneandall.co.uk