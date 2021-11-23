Schoolwear supplier One+All is building on its ethical credentials by providing uniform recycling collection units for its retail customers.

Made from recycled cardboard, up to five units are available to One+All’s customers free of charge, enabling “preloved” uniform garments to be collected and distributed to families.

Neil Ward, managing director of One+All, said: “Shockingly, 1.4 million wearable uniform garments are thrown away every year in the UK. By supporting our customers with the collection of unwanted schoolwear, we’re working together to extend its life, reduce waste and help families who might otherwise struggle to afford a uniform.”

Each unit is shipped flat-packed for convenience. More units are available to buy at cost on top of the five that are free of charge. It is up to customers to decide where best to locate the units and what to do with the collected uniform.

Neil added: “We expect some customers will partner with schools on recycling initiatives. Locating the units in schools will highlight the importance of sustainability and reuse to students too. Other customers may choose to locate the units at their shops or at public areas such as libraries.

“This is a vital campaign for providing families with high-quality uniforms, helping them to save money, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. It also helps to protect the environment by encouraging people to re-use their uniforms and not let them end up in waste bins.”

The recycling units are being supplied to One+All’s customers from mid-November 2021.

One+All, formerly Rowlinson Knitwear, developed the initiative ahead of the government’s new guidance on school uniforms, announced last Friday, which called on schools to make sure second-hand uniforms are available.

The move is part of the company’s wider commitment to the planet and people through certification as a B Corp and other credentials such as being an accredited Living Wage employer, a full member of the Ethical Trading Initiative and certified by The Planet Mark and CarbonNeutral.

