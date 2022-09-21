Schoolwear specialist One+All is to launch a range of sustainable clothing and accessories that will take it beyond garments for children.

Under the brand name of The Making Of, it will feature products for both adults and children, targeting a wide range of sectors including workwear, clubwear and societies. All garments will be suitable for embroidery and printing.

They are designed to supplement existing customers’ offers without being schoolwear-specific but will be made by the same people with the same ethics and commitment to high quality.

They will be made to the same sustainable standards as other products from One+All, which is a certified B Corporation because of its commitment to high levels of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

One+All’s managing director, Neil Ward, said: “Within schoolwear, coats are seen as complementary to the core range of knitwear, polos, blazers and sweats. Beyond schoolwear, the demand is wider – for instance, for workwear, clubs, societies and outdoor pursuits.

“Although we introduced coats under One+All, because it’s a product more widely demanded and will continue to be in the future, we’re rebranding them to The Making Of. All our other existing well-established products will remain One+All as they’re core schoolwear items.

“As we launch new products in the future, schoolwear-specific products exclusive to authorised stockists of school uniform will be launched under the One+All brand.

“New products we think could be more widely available and complementary to our schoolwear customers but not exclusive to them will be under The Making Of brand.”

The Making Of brand is being launched with coats and fleeces which One+All trialled during back to school. The coats will be displayed on One+All’s stand at The Schoolwear Show on 9 and 10 October alongside its schoolwear range of blazers, jackets, ties, knitwear, sweats, polos and hoodies.

The coats come in three styles. Reversible Coats are an all-year-round reversible weatherproof coat with a zip-away hood, available to order plain from stock in black/grey, bottle/bottle, brown/brown, burgundy/burgundy, navy/navy, purple/purple, red/navy and royal/navy, and sizes from age 2/3 to 13/14.

Performance Coats are a three-layer softshell weatherproof coat with a hood, available plain from stock in black/grey, navy/royal, purple/grey, red/black, royal/navy and green/black, and sizes from age 3/4 to 13/14.

Fleece Coats are a classic “ultra-warm” Polartherm fleece, available plain from stock in black, bottle, burgundy, grey, navy, red and royal, and sizes from age 3/4 to large.

One+All can deliver all plain garments from stock the next working day before midday and also offers a three-day embroidery service for plain garments from stock.

www.oneandall.co.uk