Schoolwear specialist One+All has launched a new service offering printing on its garments, using its own in-house direct-to-film (DTF) print set-up.

Already providing embroidery, the company can now customise through both print and embroidery, such as club logos, individuals’ initials and club names, aimed at businesses and clubs as well as schools.

One+All has introduced the service after investing in a Sublistar DTF 6002 ProMax printer which uses dual-nozzle staggered printing technology to print high-quality designs onto film for heat transfer.

The service is available on One+All’s Woodbank polos, Woodbank sweats and hoodies, and its performance and reversible coats.

Print design set-up is five working days. One+All offers a five-working-day order turnaround once the design is approved by the customer. This also applies to printing with embroidery. The minimum order quantity is 12 garments.

