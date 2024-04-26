One+All has invested in a solar energy system at one of its key suppliers in Bangladesh as part of its efforts to become the most sustainable schoolwear supplier in the UK market.

The solar photovoltaic system at New Horizon Bangladesh, the company’s largest “Tier 1” overseas supplier, will contribute to reducing the manufacturer’s greenhouse gas emissions.

It will also help lower One+All’s overall carbon footprint – part of its commitments as a business certified as a B Corp which requires high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Over 70% of One+All’s production comes from Bangladesh, and the business has built close working relationships with all of its Tier 1 suppliers.

Neil Ward, managing director of One+All, said: “We’re very aware that the majority of our total climate footprint is from our supply chain. It’s crucial that the factories we work with also have better opportunities to use renewable energy.

“With our investment, we’re strengthening our suppliers’ opportunity to invest in more sustainable solutions for the benefit of their own companies, their local communities, our business and the entire green transition. This is one of many steps we’ve taken on our B Corp journey to become the most sustainable schoolwear supplier in the market.”

New Horizon Bangladesh in Dhaka received financial support for the installation of a 100 kWp grid rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant, eliminating the need for sole reliance on local electricity.

The investment is more than US$50,000 (£40,000) and is expected to deliver payback within four years, with construction due for completion by May this year.

Since 2018, One+All has been certified by Planet Mark, measuring its carbon emissions and taking steps to reduce them by 5% annually and offsetting those it cannot reduce, to become a Certified CarbonNeutral business.

At One+All’s own UK headquarters in Stockport, installation of a photovoltaic solar panel system in August 2020 has significantly reduced its reliance on power from the grid.

To help offset employees’ carbon footprints, the business subscribes to Play It Green which provides support for businesses to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. In the 11 months since joining the scheme, 9,477 trees have been planted, 732.2 tonnes of CO2 offset and £403.50 donated to good causes.

Beyond the UK operations, the business places equal importance on improving social impact within its supply chain. Its initial social impact work includes gifting of water filter systems, an anonymous workers helpline and the establishment of worker participation committees.

One+All has also supported the introduction of the new Green Social Dialogue Programme, raising climate awareness among colleagues in its supply chain, as one of a handful of businesses to be selected to run the pilot programme by Ethical Trading Initiative, Bangladesh.

As a B Corp business, One+All publishes an annual social impact report which details all its sustainability actions.

oneandall.co.uk