Schoolwear supplier One+All is fulfilling its commitment to transparency with a new report providing updates on its efforts to be more sustainable and ethical.

The Impact Report covers all aspects of the Stockport-based company’s operations, including its manufacturing partners, detailing what it has achieved in areas such as carbon emissions, supply chains, employment and raw materials and setting detailed targets for the years ahead.

Covering the period from August 2020 to August 2022, it is One+All’s first report on its social and environmental impact since becoming a B Corp in 2020.

Being a Certified B Corporation commits companies to the highest standards of environmental and social performance, independently assessed and verified every three years by B Corp. One+All achieved a pass with 107 in its first assessment and is on course to improve it year by year.

The Impact Report highlighted that One+All has increased sales and profits year on year while being committed to sustainability. Turnover in 2021 was £17.5 million, up from £14.8 million in 2019, pre-Covid, while pre-tax profits were at £1.7 million in 2021 compared to £1.17 million in 2019.

Introducing the Impact Report, One+All chairman Donald Moore and managing director Neil Ward said: “Sustainability is an ongoing commitment and a never-ending story of bringing people together to become a force for good. Our 2022 Impact Report is a good way to share our story and we hope it inspires others to be more sustainable.

“We want to help shape a more compassionate economy where businesses serve society and the environment, creating lasting prosperity for all. This is our hope for the future and it’s the vision of the B Corp movement.”

Click here for One+All’s Impact Report.

www.oneandall.co.uk