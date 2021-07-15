Manchester-based schoolwear supplier One+All has been officially named as one of the “Best for the World” in organisations accredited to the B Corporation programme.

The company, which was previously known as Rowlinson Knitwear, scored in the top 5% for how it treats its workers, compared to other businesses of a similar size.

One+All achieved accreditation with B Corporation last year, meeting high standards of social and environmental performance through a verified assessment.

The company’s chair, Donald Moore, said: “Gaining this recognition is a fantastic endorsement. As a 100% employee-owned company that makes sure that what we do is for the greater good of everyone, being regarded as a role model for others to follow is a real achievement, especially as we’ve been certified as a B Corp for less than a year.”

One+All is an accredited Living Wage employer, a member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter and a full member of the Ethical Trading initiative. The company is also an accredited carbon literate organisation in which all colleagues are educated about the climate crisis and money-saving carbon reduction techniques.

One+All not only ensures that its UK colleagues are looked after and treated fairly and respectfully, it also works closely with its factories to ensure that all overseas workers are paid a living wage, have a voice and work in safe and healthy conditions.

As part of this, the schoolwear business has gifted water filter systems and sanitary products to its Bangladeshi workers to alleviate illness from contaminated drinking water and reduce period poverty.

Donald added: “Despite having achieved so much already, we have no plans to stand still and are always looking at ways to improve our social and environmental performance.

“Being a B Corp is all about using business as a force for good and we’ll work hard to be the very best we can be for the sake of our colleagues, customers, suppliers, community and the planet.”

One+All is one of over 4,000 certified B Corporations worldwide alongside the likes of Ben and Jerry’s, Jamie Oliver Group and The Body Shop as well as UK clothing brands such as Finisterre, Blonde Gone Rogue, Riz Boardshorts and Dai.

bcorporation.net

oneandall.co.uk