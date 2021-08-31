One+All, a leading supplier of schoolwear, is helping to deliver a summit that will call on business leaders to join a campaign for sustainable business practices.

The company, based in Stockport in south Manchester, has teamed up with Marketing Stockport for the first Sustainability In Action Summit to be held in the town on 6 October 2021.

This inaugural event is part of Planet Mark’s Zero Carbon Tour, an eight-month nationwide tour in a “Carbon Battle Bus”, aimed at spreading the word about environmental strategies adopted by local businesses and the message about achieving net-zero carbon targets.

The half-day summit will urge business leaders in the region to join the Race To Zero through real-life case studies that showcase best practice and highlight the commercial and social benefits of sustainable business practices.

One+All, formerly Rowlinson Knitwear, is a certified B Corporation, which means it has achieved high standards of social and environmental performance. It is also an accredited Living Wage employer, a full member of the Ethical Trading Initiative, a member of Greater Manchester’s Good Employment Charter and certified as CarbonNeutral.

It is also certified by Planet Mark which helps organisations to embrace sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint. Visit tour.planetmark.com for more on its Zero Carbon Tour.

Donald Moore, chair of One+All, said: “We support the Race to Zero campaign because all businesses can play a role in a zero carbon recovery, creating better jobs and building inclusive, sustainable growth.

“Our Sustainability In Action event puts the spotlight on these critical environmental and economic issues, inspiring business leaders to follow our example and take immediate action.”

The summit will include presentations from Planet Mark, business and sustainability experts, Stockport Council and Transport for Greater Manchester. There will be insights and discussions around the Race to Zero campaign, the impact of switching to ESG pensions, recycling e-waste, energy efficiency measures, benefits of becoming a B Corporation, and a sustainability and transport update for Stockport.

It aims to be an inspiring and actionable half-day event to accelerate organisations’ sustainability strategies, whether they are taking first steps towards a sustainable business or want to gain new ideas and knowledge from local business leaders.

Helen White, director of Marketing Stockport, said: “Through our work with One+All, we’ve become better informed and acutely aware that businesses must act now to tackle the climate emergency.

“Whatever the size of an organisation, there are changes that can be made to protect the future of our planet. By attending the Sustainability In Action Summit, I hope many Stockport businesses will be inspired to take those first critical steps.”

The One+All Sustainability In Action Summit is free to attend and runs at The Light Cinema in Stockport from 8.30am to 1.30pm on 6 October 2021. Places are limited and can be reserved through Eventbrite.

oneandall.co.uk