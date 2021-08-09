We round up the latest brandable workwear and safetywear that’s designed to offer the industrial trades all-day comfort and protection in and around their working environment

Beechfield’s LED Light Cap features a continuous or flashing LED lighting system with replaceable lithium cells to ensure wearers stand out. Classically styled, it has a Rip-Strip size adjuster and is ideal for both print and embroidery.

The Pro RTX Pro Tradesman Trouser is a new hardwearing, multi-functional Pro Tradesman Trouser in durable polycotton with a part-elasticated waistband that features multiple pockets, kneepad pockets and a hammer loop.

The ProtecWork Softshell Jacket from Snickers Workwear is a new softshell jacket offering certified protection against electric arc, with antistatic properties and inherent heat and flame protection. It has a brushed inside for extra insulation.

The Tombo Hi-Viz Jacket with reflective panel to chest, shoulder and sleeves for maximum visibility in the day or night, is showerproof and breathable, and features a three-piece adjustable hood, adjustable hem, and two zipped pockets.

Regatta Professional’s Pro Zip Coverall in a polycotton blend is comfortable against the skin and durable. It features reinforced seams for added strength, plus a part-elasticated waist for ease of movement.

Engels’ Safety Super Stretch high visibility, flexible workwear in polycotton fabric with elastic fibres includes work jackets, trousers, shorts and bib overalls. Versions containing 50% Repreve regenerated polyester fibres are also available. 

Result Clothing’s Denim Texture Rugged Jacket in heavy duty ripstop polyester with quilted Polartherm filling and fleece lining, plus taped seams, features a two-way zip, stand-up collarwith removable hood, stud-closing storm flap, tear-release cuffs, D-ring in the left chest pocket and reflective detailing.

The Solid Gear Revolution 2 Trainer-Style Safety Shoe in lightweight Cordura fabric with TPU reinforcements and a stretch, mesh lining, is water-resistant, has a high rebound OrthoLite insole made with recycled materials, and conforms to safety standards EN ISO 20345:2011.

