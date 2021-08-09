We round up the latest brandable workwear and safetywear that’s designed to offer the industrial trades all-day comfort and protection in and around their working environment
Beechfield’s LED Light Cap features a continuous or flashing LED lighting system with replaceable lithium cells to ensure wearers stand out. Classically styled, it has a Rip-Strip size adjuster and is ideal for both print and embroidery.
The ProtecWork Softshell Jacket from Snickers Workwear is a new softshell jacket offering certified protection against electric arc, with antistatic properties and inherent heat and flame protection. It has a brushed inside for extra insulation.
Regatta Professional’s Pro Zip Coverall in a polycotton blend is comfortable against the skin and durable. It features reinforced seams for added strength, plus a part-elasticated waist for ease of movement.
Result Clothing’s Denim Texture Rugged Jacket in heavy duty ripstop polyester with quilted Polartherm filling and fleece lining, plus taped seams, features a two-way zip, stand-up collarwith removable hood, stud-closing storm flap, tear-release cuffs, D-ring in the left chest pocket and reflective detailing.
