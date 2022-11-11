Coloreel, which provides instant colouring for embroidery thread, is being adopted by a garment printer with bases around the world including the UK.

The technology is going through the “beta phase” at Printful, which specialises in on-demand printing and embroidery of clothing and other products, making it available to only a small number of its customers before rolling it out.

Printful carries out print, embroidery and fulfilment for the UK at its facility in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands but also has sites in North Carolina, Texas and Los Angeles in the US, Canada, Mexico, Latvia and Spain.

Torbjorn Back, CEO of Coloreel, said: “Through the new and unique possibilities in design and efficient on-demand production of embroidery, Coloreel offers Printful customers additional business and value-creation opportunities. This makes it possible for retailers to elevate their brands and grow their business like never before.”

Coloreel technology, which is distributed in the UK by AJS, works alongside embroidery machines and enables high-quality colouring of textile thread on demand, making it easier to create gradients, textures and other effects. Other garment decorators using Coloreel in the UK including Peterborough-based Snuggle.

Printful has not commented on when Coloreel will be used in the UK, saying only that it planned to complete testing and gradually implement the technology across its fulfilment centres in the coming months.

Elina Kruze, head of new product development and merchandising at Printful, said: “Printful’s new unlimited colour embroidery technique offers customers new opportunities to experiment and turn their creative ideas into products.

“At Printful we put a heavy emphasis on innovation as we strive to provide the best solutions and services for our customers. I believe that this new feature will be an industry game changer and will empower store owners to sell intricately embroidered products or logos that perfectly match their branding.”

www.coloreel.com

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk

www.printful.com