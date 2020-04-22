OHM Clothing has created a clothing line to promote The Great British Campout (GBCO), an initiative encouraging the UK public to ‘campout at home’ during the coronavirus lockdown to help raise money for the NHS.

The Swindon-based company has produced around 1200 hoodies and T-shirts for the GBCO so far, using the Lightweight Hooded Sweat (SS121) and the Iconic 150 T-shirt (SS621) from Fruit of the Loom.

Jemma Brown, sales and marketing director at OHM Clothing, said: “For us, it was deeply important that we remained as ethical as possible, keep the prices down and donate as much as we could to the cause, the NHS Charities Together, which The Great British Campout had chosen to support.