The official emblem has been released for celebrating King Charles III’s coronation in May for uses including branded clothing and other merchandise.

The logo can be used free of charge without getting the normal approvals but it must comply with guidelines which have been published by the Lord Chamberlain’s Office along with the artwork.

The emblem pays tribute to the king’s love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the UK’s four nations: the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown which the king will be crowned with during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. It has been designed using the red, white and blue of the union flag.

The emblem will be used as part of the official celebrations including national events, street parties and community gatherings and in official merchandise commemorating the coronation.

Normally, the use of the royal arms and other royal device3s for commercial purposes is prohibited unless it has been given permission by the member of the royal family concerned. On this occasion, the king and the queen consort have agreed to temporarily relax the rules to allow the emblem to be used on souvenirs marking the coronation.

Merchandise has been defined as “articles of a permanent kind” specifically produced to mark the coronation and identified with the occasion by phrases such as “The Coronation 2023” or “The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort – 2023”.

The guidelines can be found at royal.uk/coronation-emblem. The assets and guidelines can be downloaded directly by WeTransfer.

In January, organisations such as the British Promotional Merchandise Association were lobbying the Lord Chamberlain’s Office to release the official emblem out of concern about lead times.

